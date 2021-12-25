Mario Balotelli leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of his all-time best XI, opting for only two Premier League players instead.

Mario Balotelli leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of his all-time best XI, opting for just two Premier League players instead.

MARIO BALOTELLI omitted Cristiano Ronaldo from his all-time dream team.

Only two players from the Premier League were chosen by the 31-year-old, who chose Brazil legend Ronaldo to lead the line alongside Lionel Messi.

On a Puma Football Instagram chat with Thierry Henry, Balotelli was asked to name his ideal starting lineup.

Former teammate Yaya Toure and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard were chosen to play in the midfield by the striker, who is currently playing for Adana Demispor in Turkey.

The strikers were Messi and Ronaldo, with Alessandro Nesta and Fabio Cannavaro at the back.

“Pirlo guarantees you ten goals a year, Yaya can do it all,” Balotelli said about his team.

“I think that’s a good team, even though you [Henry] and Cristiano [Ronaldo] were left out.”

Balotelli won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2012 before joining AC Milan in 2013.

In 2014, he returned to England with Liverpool, but he fell short of expectations at Anfield.

“I only have good memories of the Premier League,” he said of his time in the English top flight.

“The Premier League is the best in the world.

However, the French league is also physical.”

Off-field problems have plagued Balotelli’s career, including the time he was caught throwing darts at City’s youth team.

Although he is well-known for his bad behavior, the Italian insists that the incidents in his younger years were due to his youth.

“I always say I was insane, but I wasn’t insane; I was just young,” he explained.

“I was always respectful, but when you’re 16 or 17, you want to do the things that 16 or 17-year-olds do, like going to clubs.”

“However, as a footballer, there is a level of expectation placed on you.”