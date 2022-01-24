Mario Balotelli makes his first visit to Italy since 2018.

In September 2018, he made his last appearance for Italy in a 1-1 draw against Poland in the Nations League group stage.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Italian National Football Team announced Monday that Mario Balotelli will be among 34 players participating in a three-day training camp in Florence this week.

After an impressive season with Turkish Super Lig club Adana Demirspor, Balotelli was called up to the Italian national team for the first time since September 2018.

The 31-year-old forward joined newly promoted Super Lig side Adana Demirspor at the start of the season, scoring eight goals in 19 games to help the club finish fourth.

Balotelli was a member of Italy’s squad at two major tournaments, including EURO 2012 and the 2014 World Cup, having played 36 matches for the country.

In the Nations League group stage in 2018, he made his final appearance for Italy in a 1-1 draw against Poland.