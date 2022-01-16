Mario Jardel, an ex-Bolton player, has revealed that a cocaine binge kept him awake for SEVEN DAYS just a year before joining the Premier League.

Mario Jardel, an ex-Bolton player, claims a cocaine binge kept him awake for SEVEN DAYS only a year before joining the Premier League.

Mario Jardel, a former Bolton striker, has admitted to staying awake for SEVEN DAYS during a cocaine binge prior to joining the Premier League club.

In 2002, while at Sporting Lisbon, the ex-Brazilian international admitted to overdosing on the Class A drug, just one year before his move to the Reebok Stadium.

Jardel admitted to taking drugs on vacation between seasons three years ago, saying he did so out of curiosity.

In the interview, he insisted that he was no longer abusing substances and that cleaning up his act was largely due to his wife’s efforts.

After spells at Porto, Galatasaray, and Sporting, the 48-year-old’s decline began ahead of his August 2003 move to Bolton. He made his shocking cocaine overdose confession during a celebrity version of Big Brother on Portuguese TV.

After retiring from football, Jardel launched a brief political career in his homeland, shocking viewers and his fellow housemates by admitting: “In 2002, I had an overdose and was awake for seven days using cocaine.”

“It’s not an example for those of you who are watching me.

I hired women because I believed nothing bad would happen to me and that everything would be fine.”

“This is a daily struggle,” he said, adding that he still has to be vigilant to avoid relapsing.

“I’m well aware of the issue I’m dealing with.”

Jardel, who retired from football in 2011, missed the majority of the 2002-03 season before joining Bolton after injuring his knee in a swimming pool fall while on holiday in Brazil.

Jardel was loaned to Italian side Ancona during his time at the English club before joining Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys.

“I fell and it took me a long time to get back up,” he continued on the Portuguese TV show, adding, “I fell and it took me a long time to get back up.”

“I’m at a loss for words to express my gratitude for the chance you’ve given me.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“What matters is that I’m still alive and can now say ‘no to drugs.'”

The former footballer, who was capped by Brazil at the age of 19 due to his prolific goal-scoring early in his career, also admitted to suffering from depression.

“It’s not easy to fight depression and a lack of friends after you stop playing,” he said.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.