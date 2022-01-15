Trending
Mario Williams, an Oklahoma wide receiver, has announced his transfer destination.

Mario Williams, an Oklahoma wide receiver, has decided to transfer.

One of the top 2021 recruits for the Oklahoma Sooners is on his way to the west coast.

Mario Williams, a former Oklahoma receiver, joined Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans on Saturday.

Williams captioned his announcement video, “Fight on.”

Oklahoma WR Mario Williams Announces Transfer Destination

