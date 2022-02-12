Mark Andrews is asked to name the best tight end in the NFL.

Mark Andrews was asked to name the best tight end in the NFL.

Mark Andrews established himself as one of the best tight ends in the league in his fourth NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens.

On 107 receptions, the 26-year-old star racked up 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

So, where does he stand among the league’s other top-tier tight ends?

Andrews gave a humble yet confident response to this question during our Q&A on Friday, praising some of the league’s other elite TE talent in the process.

He claims that competing against players such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller helps him reach new heights.

“I always tell people that I try to be the best.

I aspire to be the best in the world.

There are a lot of excellent tight ends.

Right now, I believe the upper echelon of tight ends is all competing.

I don’t like to single out one player as the best because you have guys like Travis Kelce, who has six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is a total baller.

George Kittle is regarded as one of the best tight ends of all time.

And Darren Waller is a freak athlete as well as a fantastic tight end.

Those guys, all of them, man.

They are excellent.

I think it’s great that we can compete and push each other to improve.”

Andrews had the most yards (1,361) among all tight ends this season.

With 1,125 yards, Kelce was right behind him, and Kittle was right behind him at No.

4 with a total distance of 910 yards

Waller (665 yards) was out for the majority of the season due to injury.

Andrews was also tied for first in tight end receiving touchdowns (9), with Kelce and a few others.

If Andrews keeps improving like he did during this year’s All-Pro season, he’ll be a strong contender for the No. 1 spot.

Only having one tight end in the league will help.

