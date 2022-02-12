Mark Andrews, the NFL’s best tight end and toughest defender, talks about his diabetes and how he manages to play in the league.

Mark Andrews, the NFL’s best tight end and toughest defender, talks about playing with diabetes in an interview.

Mark Andrews, a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, had his best year of his young career in his fourth NFL season, fulfilling the terms of a massive four-year, (dollar)56 million contract he signed with the team prior to the 2021 season.

The top-tier TE had a career-high 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions over the course of 17 games.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Andrews’ All-Pro performance wasn’t enough to get the team into the playoffs for the first time since Andrews was drafted in the third round in 2018.

Andrews discusses the Ravens’ future Super Bowl aspirations, injury woes, and up-and-coming talent in this Q&A.

Tyler Huntley filled in admirably for Lamar Jackson when he was injured this season.

Could you discuss some of the advantages of having that quarterback depth?

“Clearly, Lamar is our man.

He’s a boss.

On our team, he’s the guy everyone looks up to, and he’s a one-of-a-kind talent.

It was difficult for our team when he went down.

This year, we had a lot of it, but we’re a tough group.

I’m really proud of how hard the guys fought this year.

Tyler Huntley – we call him ‘Snoop’ – was able to show depth and the way he played, and he can really sling the ball around, as you mentioned.

I believe it simply strengthens our team.

We’re already a deep team, so having a backup quarterback like that is crucial.”

Do you think Huntley will be a starter in the NFL any time soon?

“For a long, long time, Huntley will be a superstar quarterback in this league.”

He’ll be a franchise quarterback in no time.

If someone else gets him, they’ll be ecstatic.”

This year, you and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown were the top receivers.

In 2022, who do you think will take over at receiver?

“We have a lot of talented receivers on our team.”

That room has a lot of character.

I believe that a number of those players are about to break out and expand their roles.

You obviously mentioned Marquise and myself, but you didn’t mention yourself.

