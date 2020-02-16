MARK CLATTENBURG: It was a risk for referee Jon Moss to joke with a team fighting the drop

I had a similar incident with Adam Lallana when he was playing for Southampton in a match at Everton.

He was giving me some stick and I probably had reason to send him off, but I chose to try to diffuse the situation by saying to him, ‘You’re different since you played for England’.

He was a nice guy but it was true, he had changed!

But Adam and Southampton then made a complaint.

I was disappointed because I’d tried to manage the situation by having a dialogue and making light of it, and the PGMOL said there was no case to answer.

Jon Moss has perhaps tried the same with Bournemouth’s players and I understand why he did that. For me, it is better than issuing cards for dissent.

However, it is risky if he has joked about the performance of a team fighting relegation, and that is why Dan Gosling has accused him of making disrespectful comments.

Saying that, I’m a believer in what is said on the pitch should stay on the pitch.

I would have preferred to see Gosling and Moss talk it over in private.