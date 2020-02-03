MARK CLATTENBURG: Tottenham and Manchester City were both victims of latest VAR farce

The random application of VAR is turning the Premier League into a farce.

We saw video technology used to send off Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Crystal Palace, but Raheem Sterling escaped punishment for a similar challenge on Dele Alli.

We saw Danny Ings denied a clear penalty against Liverpool, then it was decided — correctly — that Sergio Aguero was tripped by Serge Aurier. There is no consistency.

Sunday’s VAR was Kevin Friend, who was the referee for Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. I was surprised Friend did not tell Mike Dean to go to his pitchside monitor to look at Sterling’s foul on Alli, given it was worthy of a red card.

We’ve seen referees urged to use their monitors recently and Paul Tierney became the first official in the Premier League to do so when he dismissed Ben Godfrey of Norwich against Bournemouth. Dean was not advised to check his monitor.

When you take into account Aubameyang was shown red for a similar challenge to Sterling’s, the City man should have been sent off, too.

Sterling caught Alli with his studs above the ankle and he clearly endangered the safety of his opponent.

For the penalty, VAR was right to say Aguero was fouled by Aurier, but City should have been awarded another spot-kick.

Hugo Lloris made contact with Sterling’s leg and the City attacker got to the ball first, but VAR let play go on. This inconsistency is damaging the competition.