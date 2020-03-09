MARK CLATTENBURG: VAR let down Mike Dean over decision to book Fred

Manchester United midfielder Fred was booked for diving after a challenge by Nicolas Otamendi in the area.

Referee Mike Dean thought the way he went down was not consistent with any contact.

However, after watching the replays, it was clear Otamendi kicked Fred’s shin. As a result, a penalty should have been awarded.

I wish Dean had been advised to take a look at the monitor at Old Trafford, because I am sure he would have reversed his decision and given the spot-kick.

Instead VAR made the final decision — and it was the wrong one.