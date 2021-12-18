Trending
Mark Davis, the Raiders’ owner, has a message for the NFL.

Sports

Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, has a strong message for the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

The game has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland.

Monday, 5:00 p.m. ET

The NFL, of course, changed its schedule due to health and safety concerns.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis believes that moving the game from Saturday to Monday disadvantages his team.

“The priority is always health and safety.

“It’s number one, but it’s a difficult one,” Davis explained.

“Perhaps Cleveland should come here.”

This would make it more equitable.”

Prior to a game against Tampa Bay last season, Davis mentioned that Las Vegas’ entire offensive line was on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

Despite this, the game was not postponed by the league.

