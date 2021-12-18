Mark Davis, the Raiders’ owner, has a message for the NFL.

Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, has a strong message for the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

The game has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Cleveland.

Monday, 5:00 p.m. ET

The NFL, of course, changed its schedule due to health and safety concerns.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis believes that moving the game from Saturday to Monday disadvantages his team.

“The priority is always health and safety.

“It’s number one, but it’s a difficult one,” Davis explained.

“Perhaps Cleveland should come here.”

This would make it more equitable.”

Prior to a game against Tampa Bay last season, Davis mentioned that Las Vegas’ entire offensive line was on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

Despite this, the game was not postponed by the league.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Strong Message For NFL

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Strong Message For NFL

Just spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis on game being moved back to Monday: Heath and safety is No. 1, but it’s a competitive disadvantage to the @Raiders. Maybe the #Browns should fly to Las Vegas. @ESPNNFL@espn@SportsCenterpic.twitter.com/OxZgyHK9XF — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 17, 2021