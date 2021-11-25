Mark Ingram, the Saints’ running back, has received a troubling update from NFL Insider.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Buffalo Bills later in the evening on Thanksgiving.

New Orleans is attempting to stay in the thick of a crowded NFC playoff race.

However, the team has been without several key players in recent weeks and hasn’t been able to get back to full strength in time.

The Saints will be without arguably their best player for the second straight game tonight.

Alvin Kamara, the Saints’ running back, is out for the second straight game due to a knee injury.

However, that isn’t the only bad news for the Saints.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team may also be without backup running back Mark Ingram.

According to the report, Ingram’s knee is swollen and he may not be able to play.

According to Rapoport, Ingram’s appearance on Thursday night will be an “uphill battle.”

The report is attached.

If Ingram is unable to play, the Saints will turn to third-string running back Tony Jones Jr.

He showed flashes during the preseason, but has yet to make an impact in the regular season.

We’ll have to see if Ingram is up to the challenge.

