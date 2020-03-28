Mark Noble: Every club should play Liverpool’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

West Ham skipper Mark Noble has urged every club in the country to play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the their stadiums when football resumes after the coronavirus outbreak.

Football across Europe has been brought to a standstill by the Covid-19 pandemic, with authorities unable to suggest when, or if, league programmes might resume. The Premier League issued a statement alongside the EFL and PFA on Friday to say that there are some ‘difficult decisions’ ahead.

When fixtures resume with fans in attendance, Hammers captain Noble feels it would be a fitting tribute to the NHS if all clubs up and down the country play Liverpool’s anthem, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before matches.

Referring to the clip from the hospital, Hammers skipper Noble said: “When we pull through these tough times and get back playing, every football club around the country should play this before we kick-off to show our appreciation for the NHS and the loved ones families have lost.”

Come on, Man Utd fans, join in: When you walk through a storm…

When we pull through these tough times and get back playing Every football club around the country should play this before we kickoff to show our appreciation for the @NHSuk and the loved ones families have lost. @WestHam @premierleague https://t.co/RuFufMnLJv

— MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) March 26, 2020

