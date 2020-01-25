Mark Wood claims three wickets as England rip through South Africa

The moment this fourth Test, and the series, was lost for South Africa came midway through the second day at the Wanderers when Mark Wood channelled his inner AB De Villiers during a remarkable last-wicket stand with Stuart Broad.

At 318 for nine in their first innings, England would have been relatively happy with their position in this match. But 40 minutes later, and with 82 more runs on the board, they had reached 400.

This was more than about just the runs, though. England’s 10th-wicket pair had broken the home side’s spirit.

From this point, with Wood and Broad’s blitzkrieg putting their team in complete control, there was no way back for a humiliated South Africa. They will no doubt have nightmares about Wood, who followed up his batting heroics with a high-quality exhibition of fast bowling and a haul of three for 21.

By the close South Africa had stumbled to 88 for six, still 312 runs in arrears, as England zeroed in on a win that now appears inevitable. It is undeniable that the hosts have been absolutely awful since they won the opening match at Centurion.

Yet it should take nothing away from England’s achievement of registering only their second away Test series victory in four years. Winning away from home is not easy, especially when things go against you as they have for Joe Root’s squad on this tour.

That they came into this final Test 2-1 up following back-to-back wins at Cape Town and Port Elizabeth was no mean feat.

From the sickness bug that struck the touring party at Centurion to the injuries that forced Rory Burns, James Anderson and Jack Leach to return home prematurely, England have had to deal with more setbacks on this trip than any team could plan for.

Add in the elbow injury that has seen Jofra Archer sidelined since the first Test and this achievement becomes even more impressive.

Nobody will cherish it more than Wood, who in just his second Test in 11 months followed his quick-fire 35 from 39 balls with three wickets during South Africa’s reply.

The fact the delivery that claimed his first was clocked at 94.4 miles per hour proves that he still has the pace that makes him such an X-factor bowler despite a career ravaged by injuries.

Pieter Malan had no chance as the ball from Wood exploded off a length, caught the edge and flew into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. By the time Wood grabbed his second wicket, the recalled Temba Bavuma steering to Ben Stokes at second slip, the hosts were 74 for five and in deep trouble.

Things got even worse for them still when Wood, with the final ball of the day, bamboozled night-watchman Anrich Nortje and Joe Denly took a flying catch at gully.

In between Sam Curran, removing Rassie Van Der Dussen, Stokes, gifted a wicket by Dean Elgar’s tame chip to backward point, and Chris Woakes, Proteas captain Faf Du Plessis trapped lbw, all struck to cement England’s position of strength.

By the end of the day the only thing that could stop their momentum were the two pitch invaders who briefly halted play.

Things were evenly poised when, after a 45-minute rain delay, this second day began with England resuming on 192 for four.

Yet South Africa had a complete shocker in the first hour to set the tone for what was to come.

Root and Ollie Pope had carefully constructed a fifth-wicket stand of 35 the previous evening. It took them less than 60 minutes to turn the partnership into three figures, the pair both registering half-centuries in the process.

Pope in particular was impressive, the 22-year-old following up his maiden Test century in Port Elizabeth with his third fifty-plus score in as many matches.

The acclaimed film The Two Popes may be up for several Oscars in Hollywood next month. But for England, when he is batting like this, one Pope is all they need to provide the dressing-room – and the watching Barmy Army – with box office entertainment.

It was a shame then that the Surrey prodigy failed to kick on, falling to the first ball after drinks when he edged onto his stumps after shouldering arms to Nortje.

It started a collapse of three for 11 that saw England slip to 269 for seven, as Root and Curran both edged the impressive Nortje behind in successive balls to leave the South African on a hat-trick.

Woakes saw that off and alongside Jos Buttler guided England to 300 without further loss at lunch.

Vernon Philander broke through with the new ball early in the afternoon session when Buttler skied him to cover.

Buttler’s place is under extreme pressure following a poor series where he is averaging 17.83 with the bat. This innings of 20 from 43 balls was not what the wicketkeeper needed. He can have no complaints if he loses his place for England’s next tour of Sri Lanka in March.

In contrast to Buttler, Woakes played confidently for his 32. But he was undone by another good ball from Nortje, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests when he extracted the edge and Du Plessis took a diving catch at second slip.

At that stage, England’s hopes of reaching 400 for the first time in successive Test innings since 2013 looked slim.

However, nobody was expecting the batting pyrotechnics from Wood and Broad. Every one of the seven sixes smashed into the stands between the tail-enders must have felt like a punch to the gut for a broken South Africa.

The sight of Du Plessis placing eight players on the boundary told you everything you needed to know about his team. They were clueless, desperate and utterly devoid of answers to the questions being asked of them.

By the time Broad holed out to Dane Paterson, the damage had been done.

Unfortunately for Du Plessis and his rabble, England went on to inflict even more throughout the remainder of the day.