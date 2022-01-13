Mark Wood is in line for a £1 million bid in the IPL auction in 2022, but England players may not be as appealing.

As one of the world’s fastest bowlers, Wood can expect a lucrative contract, but he insists it won’t be all about the money this time after withdrawing from last year’s auction.

After revealing that he has put himself forward for the Indian Premier League auction next month, Mark Wood is set to earn £1 million.

The 32-year-old is expected to be in high demand among the IPL’s ten teams, who could spark a bidding war for a fast bowler who dazzled at last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE and during the Ashes.

When Wood was signed by Chennai Super Kings for the 2018 season, he had only played one IPL match.

But his stock has risen since then, and the fact that Jhye Richardson of Australia signed a lucrative £1.4 million deal with Punjab Kings last year demonstrates how much teams are willing to pay for quality pace options.

Wood, who is arguably the fastest bowler in the world right now, pulled out of last year’s IPL auction to spend more time with his wife and young son.

Wood is keen to play this year to improve his white-ball game ahead of another T20 World Cup in Australia this autumn, despite the fact that he still needs to clear playing the IPL with his family, who did not accompany him on the Ashes tour.

He explained, “Right now, I’m in the auction.”

“If I can learn something in the IPL and apply it to the World Cup, if I can put myself in pressure situations and try to improve by the end of the year, that’ll be good.”

“It’s great to go in from a financial standpoint, but actually the reason I’d want to go in is cricketing reasons because of what’s to come with England,” Wood, who has put himself in the top bracket of reserve prices at the IPL auction, which start at £200,000, added.

“I just felt like the only reason I would have gone last year was for financial reasons, and the time I’d miss with my son would be time I’d never get back.”

If I were to go this year, it would be to try to improve and put myself in a better position.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

IPL auction 2022: Mark Wood in line for £1m bid but England players could lack appeal