Marko Arnautovic ‘wanted stunning West Ham return’ before China flights were grounded

Marko Arnautovic was desperate to make a shock return to West Ham on transfer deadline day before flights out of China were grounded.

Arnautovic spent two years with the Hammers before controversially forcing through a move to Shanghai SIPG in July 2019.

The striker’s departure didn’t go down well with supporters but West Ham were open to idea before having to abandon the move, according to the Daily Mirror.

The outbreak of coronavirus in China has seen all flights out of he country grounded and has left Arnautovic stranded at his current club.

West Ham were one of several clubs sounded out about the possibility of signing of the 30-year-old and saw him as a potential option to solve their goalscoring woes.

David Moyes’ side have scored just 27 goals in 24 Premier League games, while summer signing Sebastian Haller has found the back of the net just six times.

Arnautovic, meanwhile, scored 22 goals in 60 appearances for the club and has struck nine times in 15 games since moving to China.

With a deal for the Austrian now off the table, West Ham are close to completing a £16 million move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

The 23-year-old is the third top goalscorer in the Championship with 16 goals, and had also been strongly linked with Crystal Palace.