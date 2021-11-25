Marko Grilc, a 38-year-old snowboarder, died after hitting his head on a rock while filming a movie up the mountain.

Marko Grilc, a 38-year-old snowboarder, died after colliding with a rock while filming a movie up the mountain.

Marko Grilc, a 38-year-old snowboarder, died tragically after colliding with a rock while filming up a mountain.

The Slovenian was part of a film crew inspecting a closed section of the Solden resort in Austria when the accident happened, according to 24ur.com. He is the country’s most successful ever freestyle snowboarder.

He is said to have died as a result of hitting his head on a snow-covered rock.

On Tuesday, Austrian police announced the death of a Slovenian snowboarder, who has now been identified as Grilc.

According to the authorities, the Ljubljana-born athlete was not wearing a helmet.

Members of the film crew attempted to resuscitate him before a medical team arrived at the scene and declared him dead.

He is survived by his pregnant wife Nina and their two children.

Grilc had a scare in 2016 when he suffered a serious back injury while skiing in Austria.

He said he was “snowboarding with angels” after surviving the incident.

Grilc won World Cup gold in the acrobatic jumps 11 years ago in London.

In addition, the talented Slovenian won three more medals at various World Cup events.

He’s shot a number of snowboarding videos in recent years and helped to promote the sport to the next generation.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]