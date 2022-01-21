Marks and Spencer customers are ‘obsessed’ with panda-themed Chinese New Year food.

Customers at Marks and Spencers are ‘obsessed’ with panda-themed Chinese New Year food.

Marks and Spencer, the food and drink retailer, has announced a wide range of food products to commemorate the Chinese New Year, one of which has people obsessed, and we can’t blame them.

Marks and Spencer is celebrating the Chinese New Year, which, as you might expect, has nothing to do with the New Year that many of us just celebrated 20 days ago.

What, however, is the Chinese New Year?

Unlike January 1, this date varies, falling on February 1 this year versus February 12 last year.

According to Yorkshire Live, the celebrations usually begin the day before the new year and last until the 15th, when the Lantern Festival takes place.

The lunar calendar, which is always 21 to 51 days behind the international calendar for new year, is then used to determine the date.

Each Chinese New Year is symbolized by one of the 12 animals depicted in the Chinese zodiac – the Year of the Ox was last year, and the Year of the Tiger is this year.

MandS has released an animal-themed food product to commemorate the occasion, and it’s rather adorable.

MandS announced the limited-edition Panda Buns on Facebook, saying, “Our limited-edition Panda Buns are here for Chinese New Year.”

Steamed buns with hoisin sauce and mushrooms.

“They’re adorable, and they’re also (hashtag)Vegan by accident!”

“Yasss! I loved these,” one shopper said in response to the post.

“They’re so adorable,” said another.

“It’s a shame they have mushrooms,” said a third.

The Panda is their national animal and is also said to be a global symbol of cuteness, despite the fact that it is not listed as one of the zodiac animals.

If you really want to go all out, the food and drink retailer also sells a range of meal boxes for £10, as well as fortune cookies, which are a must-have for the big day.

Visit the Marks and Spencer website to see more products and recipes.

