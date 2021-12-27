What led to Markus Crane’s death?

﻿Markus Crane died from what cause?

Wrestling legend Markus Crane died on Monday, December 27, 2021, two years after suffering a brain injury.

Crane’s preferred performance company, Game Changer Wrestling, confirmed his death on Twitter.

Markus Crane died on Monday, December 27. Game Changer Wrestling announced his death on Twitter.

“With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of Markus Crane,” the wrestling company said in a statement.

Markus embodied the spirit of GCW as a performer. He was an underdog and an outlaw.

In the ring, he was fearless and unflappable.”

“He was part of the heart and soul of our roster from day one and played a key role in GCW’s early success,” they continued.

GCW and Deathmatch Wrestling were two of Markus’s passions.”

“We were honored to have him represent GCW at Korakuen Hall during our first show in Japan,” the independent wrestling company continued.

“Marcus suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2019 that nearly killed him.

We were all inspired (and surprised) by his miraculous recovery and tireless efforts to return to the ring.”

“Most recently, Markus returned home to his family with the intention of channeling his energy into a healthier lifestyle.

He’d reached a number of sobriety milestones that he was proud to brag about, and we were all looking forward to his future.”

“As a friend, Markus was thoughtful and dependable.

He had a way of making you smile or bringing a smile to your face.

We were all fortunate to have met him.

Markus, may you find peace.

Game Changer Wrestling said, “We’ll miss you.”

