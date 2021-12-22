Marquinhos, a Chelsea transfer target, will sign a new contract with PSG after a £72 million bid for the defender was rejected in the summer.

In the summer, a £72 million bid for Marquinhos was reportedly rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

And the Brazilian defender is close to re-signing with the French giants.

Tuchel ‘tried to secure the services of Marquinhos,’ according to L’Equipe, but their offer was rejected.

During Marquinhos’ brief tenure as manager of the Parc des Princes, Tuchel worked with him.

Any chance of the Blues going back in for the defender, however, appears to be gone.

Fabrizio Romano, a well-known journalist, stated on Twitter that the 27-year-old ‘will stay’ with PSG.

The two parties are negotiating a new contract that will run from June 2026 to June 2027.

To entice the 64-cap Brazil international, it will include bonuses from the Champions League and Ligue 1.

With FOUR senior defenders out of contract, Chelsea may be forced to enter the transfer market this summer.

With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain circling, Antonio Rudiger appears determined to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

Thiago Silva has had on-again, off-again talks about returning to his boyhood club Fluminense.

Cesar Azpilicueta appears to be on his way to Barcelona, where new manager Xavi wants to add experience to his group of talented youngsters.

Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, may decide to stay in West London.

Despite interest from Barca and AC Milan, Chelsea are confident of securing a new contract for him soon.

