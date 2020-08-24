Marseille city chiefs reverse ban on PSG shirts ahead of Champions League final vs Bayern Munich

POLICE in Marseille have performed a U-turn on the decision to ban Paris Saint-Germain shirts in the city centre on Sunday.

Big-spending PSG, big domestic rivals of Olympique Marseille, will battle it out with Bayern Munich in the Champions League final this weekend.

Following PSG’s 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semis on Tuesday, there were several clashes in Marseille between local supporters and those followers of the Parisians.

One man was arrested after around 50 OM ultras patrolled the Old Port district of the city to disconnect TVs and threaten groups of PSG fans watching the game.

That led to an announcement on Thursday that PSG colours would be banned in the port city centre on Sunday.

However, today it has been confirmed that the decision has been overturned.

Via a statement on Twitter, local authorities said: “The sole purpose of this decree was to protect Parisian supporters, and in no way aimed to restrict freedom of movement.

“Faced with the incomprehension that came with this decree, the prefect of police has today decided to repeal it.

“On Sunday, there will be forces or order deployed around the area of the Old Port and they will be particularly vigilant to stop any action that may result in trouble, without exception.”

Marseille are the only French side to ever win the biggest competition in Europe.

Reims, Saint-Etienne and Monaco have all reached the final without success.

Now PSG will be gunning to lift the prize for the first time in their history when they take on Bayern Munich in Lisbon.