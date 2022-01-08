Marseille joins the race to sign long-term £18m target Angelo Fulgini from Angers, causing a Fulham transfer blow.

MARSEILLE is interested in Fulham target Angelo Fulgini, who is currently with Ligue 1 rivals Angers.

And that appears to be bad news for Marco Silva’s Cottagers.

The president of the Stade Velodrome has inquired about signing the 25-year-old forward.

Despite their aversion to paying the £18 million asking price.

Fulham may be able to go that high, but Marseille’s allure may now be too strong.

Fulgini also wants to play in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley are keeping an eye on him.

Dyche will be looking for a loan deal for Matej Vydra, who has been sidelined for a month due to a hernia operation.

In the meantime, Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan has confirmed the Clarets’ interest in Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

“Our financial parameters are well known, and Aaron Ramsey would obviously be a great asset for us,” he said.

“He’s a fantastic player, but it’s the first I’ve heard of him as I sit here.”

“But, yes, a player of his caliber would always pique your interest – without a doubt.”

