Marseille Olympics: Dario Benedetto, a three-star alarm clock

Transparent last week against Nantes during the first defeat of OM in Ligue 1 in four months (1-3), it rebounded Friday, in Nîmes. A hat-trick – his first with Marseille – efficiency found success (3-2), that is the outcome of his brilliant evening. “I am very happy,” said the principal concerned. It was important for me, for my confidence. We must continue like this. “We can ignite,” said teammate Steve Mandanda. He never doubted. He has always been at the service of the collective, he is rewarded. “

3 – Dario Benedetto v Nîmes this evening: – 3 shots attempted, 3 goals ⚽️ – 1st Marseillais author of a hat-trick in L1 from Thauvin on November 25, 2018 v Amiens – 9 away goals, nobody does better in Ligue 1 this season Grantatakan. pic.twitter.com/GaxnT0aljb – OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 28, 2020

With now 11 achievements on the clock in 25 Ligue 1 games, he provisionally returns to the author of his Argentine compatriot Mauro Icardi in the scorer ranking. “It was fundamental for us because he looked for the spaces between the lines and transmitted the ball, salutes his coach André Villas-Boas. Dario scored eleven goals, for his first year in Europe, it’s very very good. After 27 days, the balance sheet of the former Boca Juniors, who arrived in Provence against 14 million euros this summer, argues in favor of it. However, he lives a season of contrasts.

During his first tenure, against Nantes (0-0, 2 nd day), he misses a penalty. During the next three meetings, he scored four times. Criticized for his weak attacking contribution for several weeks (3 goals scored in 4 months), he therefore found the light in Nîmes. “He is a very good rookie for the club, says Jean-Pierre Papin, an illustrious striker for OM and the Blues. In the goal of finding the Champions League, it is perfect. Even if, at the higher level, you may have to think about associating it with someone else. “

“A very mobile player, very skilful, always dangerous”

Particularity of Benedetto, of his eleven goals scored in L 1, nine were away. No Marseillais had reached this total at this stage of the season since … Jean-Pierre Papin in 1991-1992. “I hope it will break other records, launches the 1991 Ballon d’Or. It has the qualities. He is a very interesting player because very mobile, very skilful, even if he does not have a large size, he is always dangerous with the ball. To be dubbed by Marseille fans, he now has to shine more at the Vélodrome. “It would be better for his confidence, explains Élie Baup, who sat on the OM bench between July 2012 and December 2013. In the past, many have taken time to adapt to this stage. I have no doubt about his ability to get there. “

“He works better against teams who want to produce game, in front of their audience, and who leave spaces,” adds Rolland Courbis, former trainer of the club. His role as a leading striker in a 4-3-3 is difficult because he often finds himself lonely. But he assumes. In this organization, this is very much what he offers. Especially since “Pipa” had to deal with the pressure. “We talk a lot about a great striker in Marseille. But with the means of the club, Benedetto, it is immense! It falls from the sky, continues Courbis with emphasis “” He was eagerly awaited after Mitroglou, completes Baup. But he manages well. Compared to the number of balloons he touches, he has some interesting statistics. “