Martial is expected to be priced out of a move to Sevilla, with Manchester United demanding that the Spaniards pay half of his £130k-a-week wages and loan fee.

Martial is expected to be priced out of a move to Sevilla, with Manchester United demanding that the Spaniards pay half of his £130k-a-week wages and a loan fee.

This month, the Frenchman is looking for a way out of Manchester United after becoming a peripheral figure at Old Trafford.

His pay, on the other hand, is proving to be a major roadblock.

Martial, who is 26 years old, has made it clear that he wants to join Sevilla.

At the start of the transfer window, the Spanish club made a loan request.

Man United, on the other hand, is demanding that they pay at least half of his reported £130,000-per-week salary.

They also want a loan fee in exchange for Martial’s services.

Sevilla, according to Marca, is unwilling to meet these demands.

Monchi, the sporting director, has moved on to new goals.

Sevilla, who are currently in second place in LaLiga, could instead sign Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini.

In over a week, United has not communicated with Julen Lopetegui’s side about Martial.

And it will stay that way unless the Red Devils’ demands change.

This season, Martial has dealt with injuries and fitness issues.

A knee injury has kept him out of Ralf Rangnick’s entire tenure to date, and he has only started two Premier League matches this season.

