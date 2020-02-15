MARTIN CORRY: Tom Curry has eased Eddie Jones’ back-row headache

Tom Curry playing at number eight has been the hot topic for the past two weeks but England’s back row conundrum always comes back to the fact that Billy Vunipola is not available.

That has left Eddie Jones with a headache which might have eased after Saturday’s win at Murrayfield.

Curry is a No 7 playing No 8 and Sam Underhill is a No 7 playing No 7 . Curry also played No 6 at the World Cup and while there is a big difference between playing No 6 and No 7, in terms of how you play the game No 6 and No 8 are more interchangeable.

The game against Scotland was one for flankers, England played to their strengths and the pair were both exceptional. But further down the track where will Eddie go? Nathan Hughes is out of favour so Curry looks like he will be at No 8 at least until Vunipola comes back.

I preferred No 8 just because you are in the thick of it. I didn’t play a lot of No 7 and at No 6 you are in danger of not being able to get into the game if you are not careful because invariably you are the third player at the ruck.

At No 6 you are reacting to stuff and sometimes at No7 you are first at the breakdown but at No 6 and No 8 you are reacting to what has happened at the breakdown.

Scrummaging at No 8 is not too difficult to pick up but ball control at the base of the scrum can be an issue if the set-piece is not stable. Against France, Curry lost one ball but his pack was going backwards and it was not his fault. You have got to be comfortable with the ball at your feet at No8 and that comes with time.

A lot depends on the balance of the back row. With Billy playing he is the primary ball carrier and your role between No 6 and No 7 is to support him. The issue I have is not necessarily playing Curry at No 8, it is that the balance of the pack looks wrong. If you are not the main ball carrier it becomes more difficult.

Again, all down to the carrying. Billy Vunipola’s absence was made worse by another heavy carrier, Manu Tuilagi, being injured. Mako Vunipola was brought in to beef up this department and did a bit on Saturday. Curry also got stuck in and did a fair bit of carrying from No 8.

If you are playing No 7 then off first phase you are there first on the floor, at No 6 you are there slower. If you are No 7 you are straight in on the ball but if you are No 6 and No 8 you are playing a bit more heads up. But are you going to be effective at the breakdown or are you going to be the first defender? Underhill was all over the ball in defence.

Overall Curry and Underhill had a pretty good day in desperate conditions and Eddie may stick with what he has got now. A couple of times Curry was caught waiting in the backfield for kicks, which takes him out of the game. That takes away some of his strengths, including his breakdown work. It was only his second cap at No 8 after a lifetime at flanker, after all.