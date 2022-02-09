Martin Dubravka has turned down a January transfer to Manchester United because the Newcastle goalkeeper does not want to be David De Gea’s backup.

Martin Dubravka has turned down a January transfer to Manchester United because he does not want to be David De Gea’s backup.

NEWCASTLE goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is said to have turned down a sensational move to Manchester United on the day before the transfer deadline.

Last month, the Red Devils let several stars on loan leave Old Trafford, including Anthony Martial to Sevilla and Donny van de Beek to Everton.

Despite their desire for first-team action, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson were denied permission to leave.

Newcastle were linked with swoops for both the midfielder and the goalkeeper, but neither deal came to fruition.

Henderson’s failed loan move to Newcastle is now being blamed on Dubravka, according to a report in the Manchester Evening News.

United reportedly agreed to let the England international join them at St. Louis.

James’ Park on the condition that the current Toon No. 1 was traded in return.

But the Slovakian international, 33, declined Ralf Rangnick’s offer because he didn’t want to be second best to David de Gea.

Henderson was stuck at United, and his chances of rejoining Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the World Cup were gone.

Last season, the 24-year-old shared first-team duties with De Gea, but since being injured by Covid, he has barely played this season.

Throughout the season, the ex-Sheffield United loanee has only made three appearances.

None of those appearances have been in the Premier League, and his appearances have been limited to cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Dubravka started in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday night to help the Magpies keep their Premier League survival hopes alive.

