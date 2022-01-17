Martin Luther King Jr. Is Honored In The NFL
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals in the final playoff game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday night.
During Monday night’s game, the National Football League will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a helmet sticker.
“For tonight’s Cardinals-Rams wild-card game, the NFL is adding a circular “MLK” sticker to the back of every player’s helmet to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy.
“BE LOVE or STOP HATE” will also be printed on helmet decals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL World Reacts To Martin Luther King Jr. News
