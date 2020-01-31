Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe team up to speak out on Margaret Court controversy

Australian Open organisers issued a stinging rebuke to John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova after they joined forces to protest about Margaret Court and her controversial views.

The two legends were asked to desist from their activities by Tennis Australia after unfurling a banner calling for the Margaret Court Arena to be renamed in honour of her fellow legend Evonne Goolagong.

After her veterans doubles match on Tuesday morning Navratilova took to the umpires’ chair to address an admittedly tiny crowd on the issue, only to have the television feed cut off as she was hitting her stride.

‘I’ve been speaking out about an issue for a while now and John McEnroe is here to join me and push the conversation forward…’ she said, before the transmission ended on the orders of Tennis Australia.

The muted Martina was then joined by McEnroe to unfurl a banner saying ‘Evonne Goolagong Arena.’ Navratilova has long since objected to Court having the Margaret Court Arena named after her, due to her homophobic opinions on LGBT issues. She wants it to be named after the former Australian star of Aboriginal heritage.

Navratilova also published an open letter in support of her view, saying of Court’s opinions: ‘It’s hateful and hurtful speech and it’s injurious to countless vulnerable people.

‘Why not pick someone whom every child can look up to and want to emulate – a champion who inspires and motivates young and old to do their best and be their best every day?’

A spokesperson for Eurosport said it was not their decision to cut the end-of-match transmission but that of Tennis Australia. TA then made their feelings clear about Navratilova and McEnroe using their facilities for protest.

‘We embrace diversity, inclusion and the right for people to have a view, as well as their right to voice that view,’ said a spokesperson.

‘But the Australian Open has regulations and protocols with respect to how any fan, player or guest can use our facility, the event and the global stage it provides. This is to ensure the integrity of our event.

‘Two high-profile guests have breached these protocols and we are working through this with them.’

Meanwhile, after the low-key presentation to mark the 50th anniversary of her winning all four Majors on Monday night, Court was back watching the tennis on nearby Rod Laver Arena.

Elsewhere, top seed Ash Barty moved to within two victories of becoming the first home female singles winner in 42 years when she knocked out last year’s beaten finalist Petra Kvitova 7-6 6-2.

In the semi-finals she will meet 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin, conqueror of Coco Gauff, after she ended the surprise run of Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Barty’s face adorns countless posters and advertising around Melbourne, and she cheerfully admitted that she has been trying to ignore seeing images of herself all over the place: ‘My team do a good job at taking the piss a little bit, sending me some of the photos,’ she said. ‘ You just have to have fun with it. That’s the only way.

‘I’ve been on-site quite a bit, not really going for leisurely strolls around Melbourne. When I have an hour or two, it’s more just going back to the apartment and spending time with family. That’s about it.’

Putney’s Joe Salisbury is through to the semi-finals of the men’s doubles with American partner Rajeev Ram after taking out the strong team of Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-4.

It is Salisbury’s second time in the last four after Wimbledon 2018. They now meet Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the final.

Arbroath’s Jonny O’ Mara and partner Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador lost in the quarter finals, 6-3 6-2 to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek.