Martinez asks Arteta for more playing time during contract talks

Arsenal shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez has asked his manager for playing time assurances before signing a new contract.

According to the Express, Martinez wants more Premier League starts during the upcoming season after impressing in recent months.

The Argentine is in the middle of contract negotiations with the club, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

Martinez reportedly wants a guarantee from Arteta that he can compete with the injured Bernd Leno for the number one spot.

Leno is still out with a ligament strain after clashing with Brighton’s Neal Maupay back in June.

The German keeper is thought to need knee surgery and could miss out on the start of the 2020/21 season.

Martinez has been solid while filling in for Leno. He was selected in goal for Arsenal’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at the start of the month.

The 27-year-old also made more saves per game than his teammate and conceded fewer goals per 90 minutes.

Whilst Martinez was in the team, Arsenal beat the likes of Liverpool, Wolves and Sheffield United. They lost just once, to North London rivals Tottenham.

Martinez feels like he should be rewarded with more playing time next campaign following his strong performances.

He’s been loaned out six times in previous seasons and has rarely featured in the Premier League before the most recent term.

Arsenal are also involved in contract talks with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 31-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions.

Arsenal boss Arteta is keen to extend the striker’s deal to reduce interest from Barcelona.

Aubameyang’s form means he will warrant a huge weekly wage and could become the club’s new highest earner.

Arsenal have so far signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares this transfer window.

They’re linked with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey and Marseille’s Morgan Sanson.

You can see all of the Premier League’s confirmed transfers on our dedicated page.