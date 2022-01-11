Mary J. Blige Seen With NFL Wide Receiver, According To Sources

According to reports, Mary J Blige was spotted with an NFL wide receiver.

Mary J Blige, the legendary R&B singer, was reportedly seen partying with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard in New York City.

Blige, 50, is rumored to be dating 28-year-old Shepard, according to the internet.

We don’t know if that’s true, but Page Six of the New York Post reported on Friday that the two were seen together at stylist Misa Hylton’s birthday party in Manhattan.

Page Six wrote, “We’re told Shepard appeared unfazed and was “dripping in bling” at the soirée, where he posed for photos with the “Just Fine” singer and Hylton.”

Shepard filed for divorce from his wife, model Chanel Iman, in June, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to reports.

