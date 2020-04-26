Masked staredown: Boxers face off in Nicaragua while wearing FACE MASKS as event goes ahead in Central America (PHOTOS)

Despite the global sporting lockdown, there is one sporting event set to take place this weekend, with a boxing card set to take place Saturday night in Nicaragua.

The eight-bout fight card, which will feature a bout between local fighters Gabriel Escalante and Mario Mairena, will take place in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua.

And the two boxers made weight and faced off in front of the cameras, while wearing face masks.

Nicaragua has not suffered the same reported issues with COVID-19, with just 11 cases, but three deaths confirmed in the country.

But the boxers ensured they were wearing the appropriate equipment as they momentarily broke their social distance to go eye to eye ahead of their matchup.

The matchup itself looks to be a total mismatch, based on the two fighters’ respective records.

Escalante is undefeated at 12-0, and with half of his wins coming by way of knockout. But his opponent Mairena comes into the fight with a less-stellar record of 2 wins, 19 losses and 1 draw. More worrying for Mairena’s fans is the fact that he has been stopped on 15 times in those 19 defeats.

And considering the huge disparity in records between the pair, it would represent a monumental shock if the 38-year-old journeyman somehow finds a way to upset the 22-year-old rising star in their welterweight bout.