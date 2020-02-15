Mason Greenwood FORGETS to include Daniel James when asked to name his Man United 4x100m sprint team

Mason Greenwood has given his verdict on the four fastest players at Manchester United – but forgot to include speedster Daniel James among the contenders.

The 18-year-old Manchester United forward has burst onto the first-team scene at Old Trafford this season, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances.

Greenwood’s rise has been relentless given Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez’s departures from United in the summer, while Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have suffered with injuries at various points of the campaign.

However, now as a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, he was asked who he would choose to compete in a 4×100 sprint race, and he told Soccer Bible: ‘That’s hard because we’ve got some really fast players.

‘I’ve got to have Marcus Rashford on the last bit, Brandon Williams too, he’s rapid, Anthony Martial, and probably Diogo Dalot, because he’s very fast as well.’

When prompted that he had forgotten quick teammate James, Greenwood quipped: ‘Oh yeah… can it be 6 x 100m?’

James joined United in the summer from Swansea City for £17million and made a great start to life at Old Trafford, scoring in three of his opening four Premier League games.

However, the Wales international has failed to find the net since late August in his 32 appearances for United this campaign.

United’s stars are currently in Marbella for warm weather training during their winter break.

Premier League action will then resume for Solskjaer’s men against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea next Monday at Stamford Bridge.

And the Norwegian could be boosted by the return of midfielder Scott McTominay, who has not played for the Red Devils since damaging his knee ligaments against Newcastle on Boxing Day.