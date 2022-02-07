Mason Greenwood has been removed from Konami’s eFootball game after being kicked out of FIFA 22 due to allegations of rape and GBH.

Mason Greenwood has been removed from Konami’s eFootball game following his expulsion from FIFA 22 due to allegations of rape and GBH.

After being arrested on suspicion of rape and GBH, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was removed from a gaming company’s football games.

After being re-arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, the striker, 20, was questioned by cops and spent three nights in a police cell.

After a series of allegations surfaced on social media, he was arrested at his home in Bowden, Greater Manchester.

On January 30, the images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram, but they have since been removed.

Greenwood has since been released on bail, and Konami has removed him from all of their games until further notice.

Konami is the developer of the PES series of football games, as well as its upcoming eFootball game, which has been postponed until spring 2022.

“In light of the serious allegations made against Mason Greenwood, the player will be removed from our football titles until further notice,” the company told Eurogamer.

“Specifically for PES 2021 on mobile, users will not be able to purchase the player for the first time, but existing owners will not be affected.”

“Konami despises all forms of violence.

It would be inappropriate to comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Following the arrest allegations, Greenwood was also removed from EA’s FIFA 22 game.

Greenwood is absent from an update to the game, which was released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.

“Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 as well as from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft,” an EA spokesman said.

Greenwood has also been removed from Manchester United’s game squad list after the club removed all merchandise bearing his name from their website.

Greenwood’s shirts from this season can also be returned for a full refund or exchanged for a different player.

Cadbury, the club’s official partner, has stated that Greenwood will not be featured on any of their marketing materials.

TeamViewer, the event’s sponsor, also stated that they are “closely monitoring developments.”

Nike, the company that makes the striker’s boots, has halted their sponsorship of the player.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood,” the brand said in a statement.

“The disturbing allegations concern us greatly, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Since breaking into United’s first team in 2019, Greenwood has worn Nike boots.

His club has placed him on indefinite suspension after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and GBH following a series of online allegations.

After the photos surfaced, several of his teammates unfollowed him on social media.

