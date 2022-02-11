Mason Greenwood received no remuneration after Nike dropped him due to rape allegations, but Manchester United will continue to pay him.

Mason Greenwood will not receive any compensation after Nike dropped him due to rape allegations, but Manchester United will still pay him.

The sportswear giant, which provided his boots, fired the Manchester United striker earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, a clause in the contract allows Nike to terminate his contract without having to pay him any compensation.

This is thought to be due to a loss of commercial value and a tarnished reputation.

Greenwood was initially suspended after his arrest on suspicion of rape, GBH, sexual assault, and making threats to kill. He was set to sign a new contract with Nike next year.

“Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete,” they said after dumping him completely.

Since joining United’s first team in 2019, Greenwood has worn Nike boots.

Following the allegations, the striker was removed from EA’s FIFA 22.

Regardless of the outcome of any criminal proceedings, he continues to receive his £75,000-a-week salary from United.

Utd initially stated that it “does not condone violence of any kind,” but Greenwood was later suspended after a police investigation.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” said a second statement.

Following the allegations, all merchandise bearing the No. 11’s name has been removed from the official United website, and teammates have unfollowed him on Instagram.

After police raided Greenwood’s home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, he spent three nights in custody.

On February 2, he was released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

Following his arrest, Greenwood’s promising domestic and international career is now in jeopardy.

This season, the rising star has made an impression on the pitch, scoring five goals in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

He joined the team at the age of six and worked his way up the ranks to a regular spot on the first team.

He made history as the youngest player to play for United in the Champions League when he made his debut at the age of 17 in 2019.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the Red Devils.

Greenwood earned his first cap for England in 2020, when he came off the bench in a 1-0 win over Iceland.