Mason Greenwood, the’scapegoat,’ according to Paul Scholes, should start for Manchester United ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

PAUL SCHOLES believes that if Mason Greenwood played in his natural position of central striker, he would score a lot of goals.

The Manchester United legend believes that playing the youngster on the wing to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani is incorrect.

Scholes believes Greenwood, rather than the aging pair, is United’s future, and has chastised Ralf Rangnick for frequently substituting him in games.

Scholes said on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel: “Mason Greenwood is a brilliant player with a lot of potential.”

“Because he’s a young player, the manager keeps taking him off. He’s almost become a scapegoat.”

“For this team, he should be playing up front.”

As good as [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Edinson] Cavani are and have been throughout their careers, the fact that Manchester United’s centre forwards are 36 and 34 simply reflects the club’s current state.

“Greenwood has to be in the game right now – and in the future.”

He’s a gifted young man, and I get frustrated watching him because I always know he’ll be the first man off.

“He’s been pushed out in those wide areas – he’s a pure centre forward.”

There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll score goals for this team.”

One of several issues Scholes sees at United is Greenwood not getting enough game time in his natural position.

He described the club as a “mess” with a “poisonous” atmosphere, and he believes Antonio Conte is the only person who can bring it back to life.

Getting the most out of United’s attacking players would help the team’s current performance.

Greenwood was on fire at the start of the season, but his form has dipped since then, with only five goals in 21 games.

He is, however, United’s joint top scorer with Bruno Fernandes, with Ronaldo leading the way with 14 goals this season.

