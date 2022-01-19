Mason Holgate is willing to stay and fight for an Everton spot following Rafa Benitez’s dismissal amid interest from Monaco and Nice.

MASON HOLGATE wants to stay at Everton and fight for a starting spot.

After falling out of favor under Rafa Benitez, the Toffees defender was wanted by French clubs Monaco and Nice this month.

Before the end of January, Newcastle had Holgate on their shortlist for a loan deal.

Everton was also linked with Burnley, as the club was willing to consider offers.

This season, the 25-year-old has only made ten appearances for the Goodison Park club.

He is, however, adamant about infiltrating Duncan Ferguson’s plans as the caretaker boss.

Holgate, who has been an unused substitute for the club’s last two games, is desperate to play first-team football.

These were the FA Cup victory over Hull and the humiliating 2-1 defeat at Norwich.

With Everton 16th in the Premier League, Holgate hopes to help lift the club’s fortunes, whoever the new manager is.

This weekend, the Toffees face Aston Villa.

After that, they’ll play Brentford in the FA Cup.

Then come crucial games against Newcastle United and Leeds United, both of whom are in the relegation zone.