Mass sports, fitness booms in China’s Xinjiang

Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has promoted the development of mass fitness and provided more and more infrastructure support for mass sports in the past five years, an official of the Sports Bureau of Xinjiang said on Saturday.

With people’s health consciousness increasing, the number of people who have gotten involved with sports over once a week in Xinjiang exceeded 10 million by the end of the first half of 2020, the data from the Sports Bureau of Xinjiang showed.

To date, nearly 600 local sports associations and over 50,000 social sports instructors have been registered.

To implement the country’s Healthy China initiative and promote people’s health, a total of 8,601 village sports fitness projects for farmers and herdsmen and 86 county-level physical fitness centers have been established. These will be expanded to achieve complete coverage by 2021.

Xinjiang is also speeding up the construction of 115 football pitches for the public, which will be completed this year, lifting the per capita sports field area to 2.1 square meters.