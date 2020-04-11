Mata quizzed on Man Utd transfer links to ‘great player’ Sancho

Juan Mata has been quizzed on speculation that Manchester United will buy Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer.

United have been heavily linked with a £120million move for the England international, with Chelsea also said to be interested.

Sancho has contributed 30 goals and 38 assists in 78 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons.

The Manchester City academy graduate is thought to want to join a club competing in the Champions League, which could prove to be a problem for the Red Devils.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown said yesterday that Sancho ‘would be perfect’ for the Red Devils but Mata is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“Should we sign Jadon Sancho?” said Mata on Instagram live. “[Laughs] What do you want me to say?!

“We all know he’s a great player. He’s having a fantastic season at Dortmund. But it’s not my responsibility to speak about those things. I like him as a player but I cannot reply to that.”