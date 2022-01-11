Mateta, a loan striker from Crystal Palace, is a target for Newcastle United as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who is out injured.

Mateta, a loan striker from Crystal Palace, is a target for Newcastle United as a replacement for injured Callum Wilson.

According to reports, Newcastle United want to sign Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Eddie Howe is desperate to sign a striker this month after losing Callum Wilson to injury for weeks, if not months.

According to RMC Sport, Toon has been linked with a number of players, including Palace loanee Mateta.

Newcastle, on the other hand, might find it difficult to reach an agreement.

Mateta joined the Eagles on loan from Mainz for a year, and Patrick Vieira’s side can make him a permanent Palace player for £12.5 million.

While it is unclear whether Newcastle is interested in a loan or permanent move for Mateta, other clubs are interested in signing him on a short-term deal.

Both Saint-Etienne and Basel are thought to be interested in loaning the 24-year-old.

Palace, on the other hand, are said to be blocking any approach for Mateta until they sign a new striker.

Mateta has recently established himself as an important part of Vieria’s plans, appearing in four games and scoring twice.

That could indicate that Palace will make his move permanent, though it is unclear whether this will deter Newcastle’s interest.

After all, the Magpies were recently dealt a setback when it was announced that another striker target, Chris Wood, would not be permitted to leave Burnley this month.

Another setback occurred when Anthony Martial, a free agent from Manchester United, turned down a move to St. Louis.

Hugo Ekitike, a 19-year-old striker for Stade Reims, has eight goals in 17 Ligue Un games this season.

