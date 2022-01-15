Matheus Donelli, a young goalkeeper, was offered by Arsenal, with Edu receiving a 19-page transfer report on the Corinthians wonderkid.

ARSENAL have been encouraged to sign young Brazilian goalkeeper Mattheus Donelli, according to reports.

Donelli, 19, is represented by Jorge Mendes, and his representatives used a scouting report to pitch the highly-rated goalie to the Gunners.

According to Bolavip Brasil, the Gunners have been monitoring Donelli for a year and now have the opportunity to sign him.

Arsenal legend Edu is the club’s technical director, and a 19-page scouting report was sent to him in the hopes of luring an offer.

Edu, 43, spent time at Corinthians as a player and as a director of football, and he enjoys keeping up with his old team.

Donelli has represented Brazil at the youth level, winning the 2019 U17 World Cup.

In the Brazilian Serie A in 2021, he only appeared once for Corinthians.

Cassio Ramos, the current number one for Corinthians, is 34 years old, and Donelli was expected to replace him in the first team.

Mendes and Donelli, on the other hand, are attempting to persuade the company to make a major move abroad.

