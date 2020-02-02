Matic keen to stay at Manchester United but other clubs ready to move with no talks taking place

Nemanja Matic fears his Manchester United career will end this summer despite enjoying a recent renaissance.

The midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season although the club have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

The 31-year-old has started 10 of United’s last 14 games, and scored the winner against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

But Matic, a £40million buy from Chelsea in 2017, admits there has been no talks over a new deal.

He told The Sun: ‘My first option is United but if they decide something else, there are solutions.

‘And if not, life goes on. I can’t tell who is asking for me.

‘But when you play at United, many clubs are looking to sign you.’