Matt Dawson claims Manu Tuilagi should NOT have been red carded for high tackle on George North

Eddie Jones launched a scathing attack on the decision to send off Manu Tuilagi for a high tackle during England’s 33-30 Six Nations victory against Wales at Twickenham.

With England 33-16 ahead after 74 minutes, Tuilagi and Henry Slade tackled George North as the wing ran towards the tryline but the centre appeared to catch his opponent in the head with a shoulder.

After consulting the Television Match official, referee Ben O’Keeffe opted to dismiss Tuilagi for a dangerous tackle – to the fury of England boss Jones.

In the aftermath, Jones said: ‘I find it bizarre. Absolute rubbish’

Tuilagi, who earlier scored England’s third try after Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly had crossed for hosts in the first half, will now likely face a ban for the dismissal.

After the red card, with England down to 13 following a yellow for Ellis Genge a minute earlier, Wales scored through Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric to finish the game 33-30 and earn a losing bonus point.

Several pundits also leapt to the defence of Tuilagi, with Dawson among those to suggest a lesser punishment should have been given.

Dawson told the BBC: ‘If that was a World Cup final, I don’t believe Manu Tuilagi gets sent off. I think it’s circumstantial to England being 33-16 up at home.’

On commentary for ITV, Lawrence Dallaglio also suggested the card was the wrong colour.

He said: ‘For what it is worth I think Tuilagi is a little hard done by there. I think there was mitigation, I don’t think there was intent and I think a yellow would have been enough.

The referee didn’t see it that way and England will feel aggrieved.

