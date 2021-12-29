The net worth of Matt Flynn is unknown.

What is Matt Flynn’s net worth?

MATT Flynn is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Flynn’s tweet went viral after retaliating against a troll on December 29, 2021.

The Green Bay Packers selected the former LSU quarterback in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He played in the NFL for eight seasons with seven different teams.

When the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, he was a member of the Green Bay Packers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Flynn has a net worth of (dollar)10,000,000.00.

According to SeaHawks Wire, Flynn signed a three-year, (dollar)19 million contract with Seattle in March of 2012.

A few weeks later, the team selected Russell Wilson in the third round of the NFL draft.

As a result, Wilson was named the starting quarterback, while Flynn was named the backup.

Before transferring to another team, Flynn only appeared in three games for the SeaHawks.

He hasn’t played in the league since the 2014 season.

Flynn made a joke about getting back into the game after watching Monday Night Football, presumably.

“What the hell…?”

He posted on Twitter, “I’m resuming training.”

Another fan chimed in, “Remember when Seattle gave you all that money?”

In response to the remark, Flynn tweeted, “Hell yes that was awesome.”

After Flynn’s tweet went viral, several other football fans chimed in with their thoughts.

“I ain’t mad at him,” one user said.

“He owes the Lions every penny.”

“The Lions defense made Aaron Rodgers look good at home,” another said.

“You just made my day with that, buddy! You never got a fair shake, but at least you got paid in advance!”

“Can’t ask for anything more!” exclaimed one delighted audience member.

One fan wrote, “Thank you for the greatest twitter reply of all time, sir.”