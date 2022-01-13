Matt Hankin, an ex-rugby player, has settled a £3 million claim after being hit in the head by a fire extinguisher.

After being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, ex-rugby player Matt Hankin settles a £3 million claim.

A top rugby player has settled a £3 million claim after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during a drinking game.

Following the prank in Hungary in 2015, Saracens flanker Matt Hankin suffered long-term concussion.

Hankin, 28, was “tapped” by prop Richard Barrington while wearing a metal helmet in a Budapest bar.

Despite dizzy spells and vomiting after exercise, he was cleared to play, but it was to be his final game.

Hankin filed a lawsuit against Barrington and Dr. Ademola Adejuwon, who had allowed him to play.

Both denied responsibility but agreed to pay a substantial sum out of court after Hankin, who is now a teacher, demanded £3.15 million.

There is no admission of liability in a settlement revealed in a ruling on six-figure legal bills.

The amount has not been revealed.