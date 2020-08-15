Matt Hardy ’caused chaos backstage at AEW’ over chair botch from Sammy Guevara that left WWE legend pouring in blood

MATT HARDY reportedly caused chaos backstage at AEW after having a chair thrown into his FACE by Sammy Guevara.

Fightful Select claim the Broken One, who is usually very calm, was heated as he felt the botch could have resulted in serious injury.

Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez previously revealed that Hardy was busted open because Sammy couldn’t find the chair he was supposed to use for the spot.

The Spanish God instead choose to improvise and threw a much heavier chair at the WWE legend’s head instead.

Fightful added that multiple people backstage thought that Sammy’s decision to use another chair was reckless.

Yet officials accepted Guevara’s mistake wasn’t intentional as he hadn’t realised he could have abandoned the spot as it was a taped show.

The shocking incident happened on AEW’s Dynamite show on Thursday night in the US.

And after the chair was launched into the face of Hardy, 45, it opened up a huge gash that required 13 stitches.

One posted on Twitter: “This is a worry I have with AEW. We often see recklessness regarding headshots.”

Another fight fan posted: “A bit careless for a wrestler to injure another that way though.”

And “brutal as hell” is how someone else described what played out.