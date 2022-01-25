Matt LaFleur Has A Strong Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be the main storyline of the Green Bay Packers’ offseason for the second year in a row.

It’s unclear whether Rodgers will return to Green Bay, but head coach Matt LaFleur stated today that the organization–not just the coaching staff, but the front office as well–wants him back.

“Every conversation I’ve had with Gutey [GM Brian Gutekunst], [director of football operations]Russ [Ball], and [CEO] Mark [Murphy], we’re all on the same page here,” LaFleur told reporters, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers

Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers