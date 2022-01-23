Matt LaFleur Makes an Open Statement About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Matt LaFleur is unsure whether Aaron Rodgers will be his starting quarterback next season.

On Saturday night, the Packers’ season came to a dramatic and disappointing end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers’ future, as expected, is one of the night’s most important storylines.

Rodgers was previously expected to play for the Packers only if they won the Super Bowl in 2022-23.

However, a loss in the Divisional Round makes things more difficult.

Now is the time for Rodgers to seriously consider his NFL future.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers is unknown even to LaFleur.

Matt LaFleur Has Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

