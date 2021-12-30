Matt LaFleur Sends Aaron Rodgers a Message About Their Relationship

Aaron Rodgers Receives a Message from Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Matt LaFleur has been one of the most scrutinized head coach-quarterback pairings in the league in recent years.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb are on fire in 2021.

Following a 12-3 start to the season, LaFleur and Rodgers have emerged as frontrunners for their respective end-of-season awards.

For the second year in a row, LaFleur has put together a coaching performance worthy of the NFL Coach of the Year Award, while Rodgers has been outstanding.

The two have been at the pinnacle of their abilities as individuals, but LaFleur recognizes that the strength of his relationship with Rodgers is what has allowed the Packers to have such a successful season.

“I think there’s enough trust, love, and respect that it’s OK, and that’s how you grow in any relationship,” LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Thursday.