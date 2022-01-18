Matt LaFleur Shares Good News About Packers Injuries

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Shares Good News On Injuries

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to play their first playoff game at full strength this weekend.

Because of a back injury, Green Bay has been without its best pass rusher, Za’Darius Smith, since Week 1.

Furthermore, Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ top cover man, has been out since Week 4, when he suffered a shoulder injury in a win over Pittsburgh.

Smith and Alexander, on the other hand, have been working their way back in the hopes of being available during the playoffs.

Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ head coach, believes both 2020 Pro Bowlers will be able to contribute against the 49ers on Saturday night.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, LaFleur said of Smith and Alexander, “They’ll be out there today, and we’ll see how they react over the course of the week.”

