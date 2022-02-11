Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ head coach, provides an update on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Matt LaFleur, the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, provides an update on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers appeared to be the favorite to win the Super Bowl just over a month ago.

Now the team is unsure if it can keep all of the pieces in place that helped it to the best record in the league.

The future of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the most important puzzle piece.

Rodgers left almost everything on the table following the season’s end.

He stated that he enjoys playing in Green Bay, but that he will not play for the Packers if they are rebuilding.

He even mentioned retirement as a possibility, though that seems unlikely at this point.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on Rodgers on Thursday night.

According to Pro Football Talk, here’s what he said:

Rodgers’ contract with the Packers has two years left on it, but his future with the team is far from certain.

A number of teams have been suggested as potential trade partners.

The Denver Broncos have been mentioned the most, but it’s unclear if Rodgers wants to play in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr already.

In 2022, where will Rodgers be playing?

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Offers Update On QB Aaron Rodgers

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Offers Update On QB Aaron Rodgers