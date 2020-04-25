The Packers raised some eyebrows and anger from some of their fans in the first round of the draft when they chose quarterback Jordan Love rather than a player who would help them in 2020, and their selection on day two triggered similar reactions.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst shrugged each negative reaction to the selection, saying that they fit the offensive head coach Matt LaFleur is looking to build this season.

“I think he has spoken to you repeatedly about how much he’d like to let the ball go and make it a pass,” Gutekunst said of Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I think when we went through we wanted to have some versatile pieces. Obviously AJ is a big, bloody back with very, very good speed. . . Josiah, just the versatility of whether it’s a lead blocker, his ability to mismatch in the passing game. Matt really wants to link everything to the running game and the running game, and these guys will help us with that. “

Those who are skeptical of the picks wonder how much Dillon and Deguara will help a team that has now made it to the NFC title, but Gutekunst believes that both players he selected on Friday will help the team be winning in the short term and getting better the line.

Brian Gutekunst on day two: Matt LaFleur wants to tie everything up to start the game that originally appeared in Pro Football Talk